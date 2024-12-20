Growing olives in the tropics poses a unique challenge for this Maui company

Maui’s Jamie Woodburn says he doesn't care much for eating olives — but he does like growing them for olive oil! We talked to Woodburn as he was winding up his harvest at the end of October. He shared the challenges of starting and growing a small business.

There were record yields of olives this year, and he says the future looks bright as the Upcountry Maui olive orchards have matured. Woodburn has taken part in the Made in Maui County Festival in the past and is looking at ways to expand his business, Maui Olive Company.

