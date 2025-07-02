Kula 'Community Conversation' will spotlight the wildfire dangers from invasive forests

During a virtual event on Thursday, a speaker from the Maui Fire Department will share information on how invasive forests in Upcountry Maui contribute to wildfire risk.

The "Community Conversation" event is hosted by the Kula Community Watershed Alliance.

Kula Community Watershed Alliance Maui Fire Department’s Battalion Chief Timothy Herrick.

Maui Fire Department Battalion Chief Timothy Herrick will offer expert insights into two species — eucalyptus and wattle. These trees are fast-spreading and prone to catching fire.

Herrick will also preview upcoming community wildfire preparedness training. Its goal is to help residents take a scientific and locally informed approach to protecting their homes and neighborhoods.