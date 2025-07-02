© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Give to HPR and keep local support firmly rooted. The greater our local support, the greater our strength and resilience to serve you and future generations. Tap to get started.

Kula 'Community Conversation' will spotlight the wildfire dangers from invasive forests

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published July 2, 2025 at 10:27 AM HST
A wattle forest with ladder fuels in upper Kula, Maui.
Kula Community Watershed Alliance
A wattle forest with ladder fuels in upper Kula, Maui.

During a virtual event on Thursday, a speaker from the Maui Fire Department will share information on how invasive forests in Upcountry Maui contribute to wildfire risk.

The "Community Conversation" event is hosted by the Kula Community Watershed Alliance.

Maui Fire Department’s Battalion Chief Timothy Herrick.
Kula Community Watershed Alliance
Maui Fire Department’s Battalion Chief Timothy Herrick.

Maui Fire Department Battalion Chief Timothy Herrick will offer expert insights into two species — eucalyptus and wattle. These trees are fast-spreading and prone to catching fire.

Herrick will also preview upcoming community wildfire preparedness training. Its goal is to help residents take a scientific and locally informed approach to protecting their homes and neighborhoods.

The virtual event is geared towards residents and stakeholders. It will be held via Zoom on Thursday, July 3 at 6 P-M. For the registration link, click here.
Tags
Local News Maui
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories