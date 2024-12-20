Here's what the Made in Maui County Festival means for small businesses

The focus of our show Friday — all about small businesses. We were recently at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center for the Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival. If you have never been, it's a real showcase of Maui County’s best. Last year while it was still grappling with the aftermath of the wildfires and drop in tourism, the festival managed to rake in record numbers.

We were there on the first day when buyers and sellers made those valuable face-to-face connections. We talked to Pamela Tumpap, head of the Maui Chamber of Commerce, about what the event means in the world of small business.

Among the vendors we talked to was Troy Morrison. He and his wife, Bea, are artisans who dabble in woodwork and resin. They lost their business — TBM Creations — in the Lahaina wildfires. Wild, vivid colors were on display at the tent that Carlos Montano was manning. He is the force behind Enrico Arts and Sunspot. He shared his recovery story behind his clothing line and art gallery.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Dec. 20, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.