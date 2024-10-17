© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Gov. Josh Green; Honolulu Pride celebrations

By Catherine Cruz,
Jason Ubay
Published October 17, 2024 at 11:04 AM HST
Gov. Josh Green at the recent Aloha Festival Parade on Sept. 28th, 2024.
Office of Gov. Josh Green
/
Flickr
Gov. Josh Green at the recent Aloha Festival Parade on Sept. 28, 2024.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Gov. Josh Green returns from a trip to Las Vegas with ideas on how Hawaiʻi might boost its status as a sports destination
  • HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol provides an update on Maui housing
  • Charles Djou, secretary of the American Battle Monuments Commission, heads to France to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team's liberation of Bruyères
  • Zabrina Zablan-Duvauchelle, Honolulu Pride chair, talks about what's in store for this year's celebrations
Josh Green Sports History Housing
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Jason Ubay
Jason Ubay is the managing editor at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Send your story ideas to him at jubay@hawaiipublicradio.org.
