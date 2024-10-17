The Conversation: Gov. Josh Green; Honolulu Pride celebrations
- Gov. Josh Green returns from a trip to Las Vegas with ideas on how Hawaiʻi might boost its status as a sports destination
- HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol provides an update on Maui housing
- Charles Djou, secretary of the American Battle Monuments Commission, heads to France to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team's liberation of Bruyères
- Zabrina Zablan-Duvauchelle, Honolulu Pride chair, talks about what's in store for this year's celebrations