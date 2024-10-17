© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Event to honor Hawaiʻi soldiers lost in the Battle of Bruyères 80 years ago

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published October 17, 2024 at 2:24 PM HST
An image of the Epinal American Cemetery in France.
American Battle Monuments Commission
An image of the Epinal American Cemetery in France.

Two young Hawaiʻi soldiers — Staff Sgt. Tomso Hirahira and Pfc. Yoshio Tengwan from the decorated 442nd Regimental Combat Team, 100th Infantry Battalion died 80 years ago in a battle liberating Bruyères, a hillside town in France.

They will be remembered at the Epinal American Cemetery in France this weekend. Former U.S. Rep. Charles Djou will be attending the ceremony. He has served as secretary of the American Battle Monuments Commission for the last two years.

The Conversation talked to Djou before he headed across the globe to talk about the importance of marking the World War II battles.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 17, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
The Conversation World War IIHistoryMilitaryFrance
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
