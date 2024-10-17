Event to honor Hawaiʻi soldiers lost in the Battle of Bruyères 80 years ago

Two young Hawaiʻi soldiers — Staff Sgt. Tomso Hirahira and Pfc. Yoshio Tengwan from the decorated 442nd Regimental Combat Team, 100th Infantry Battalion died 80 years ago in a battle liberating Bruyères, a hillside town in France.

They will be remembered at the Epinal American Cemetery in France this weekend. Former U.S. Rep. Charles Djou will be attending the ceremony. He has served as secretary of the American Battle Monuments Commission for the last two years.

The Conversation talked to Djou before he headed across the globe to talk about the importance of marking the World War II battles.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 17, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.