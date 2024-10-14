© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Two finalists for UH leader; Beekeeping in Kona

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published October 14, 2024 at 11:15 AM HST
Honeybees fan honey to reduce the water content before capping each cell with wa
Catherine Cluett Pactol/HPR
Bees flock at the bottom on the hive's entrance.
  • Julian Vasquez Heilig, one of two finalists to be the next president of the University of Hawaiʻi, shares what he would bring to the table | Full Story
  • Wendy Hensel, also a finalist, talks about transparency in the selection process for UH's top official | Full Story
  • Historian Leandra Rouse shares the storied history of beekeeping on the Big Island | Full Story
  • HPR's Cassie Ordonio chats with the new leader of the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra about her plans to entice younger audiences | Full Story
Tags
The Conversation University of Hawai‘iAgricultureMusic
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at rsubiono@hawaiipublicradio.org.
