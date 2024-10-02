The Conversation: Education workforce; Disaster response
- Hawaiʻi Department of Education Deputy Superintendent Tammi Oyadomari-Chun discusses workforce development and raising attendance levels in schools
- Labor organizer Saket Soni offers a glimpse of the migrant workforce that responds to disasters across the country | Attend Saket Soni's talk
- HPR reporter Savannah Harriman-Pote on new funding for health care reform
- Stevenson Middle School music teacher Darren Serra on carrying on his mother's teaching legacy