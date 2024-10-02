© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Hawaiʻi receives $12M federal grant to establish health care reform

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Savannah Harriman-Pote
Published October 2, 2024 at 2:31 PM HST
File - Hawaiʻi Department of Health
Krista Rados
/
HPR
File - Hawaiʻi Department of Health

Hawaiʻi has been gifted $12 million grant from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to tackle health care reform over the next decade.

With the grant, there are also opportunities for providers to access up to $60 million a year that can go directly to hospitals and providers, as long as they are interested in participating in the goals of the AHEAD, or All-Payer Health Equity Approaches and Development, model.

Hawaiʻi is one of only six states that is being chosen to participate in this program, making it a rare opportunity.

State Health Planning and Development Agency Administrator Jack Lewin was one of the lead officials who applied for the grant on behalf of Hawaiʻi.

"If this program really works, in all the programs —commercial, Medicaid, Medicare — there are opportunities for greater efficiency and effectiveness," he told HPR.

"And if we can achieve that and save some money, then we can lift up those reimbursements for procedures."

Learn more about the grant by listening to this conversation between Lewin and HPRʻs Savannah Harriman-Pote.

In this Aug. 24, 2021, file photo an ambulance sits outside the emergency room at The Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)
The Conversation
Former DOH director returns to Hawaiʻi to focus on health care reform
Catherine Cruz

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 2, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is the energy and climate change reporter. She is also the lead producer of HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at sharrimanpote@hawaiipublicradio.org.
