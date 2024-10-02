© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
What the DOE is doing to prepare local keiki for the workforce

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published October 2, 2024 at 2:44 PM HST
FILE - Students at Honokaʻa High and Intermediate back in the classroom on Aug. 3, 2022.
Honokaʻa High and Intermediate
FILE - Students at Honokaʻa High and Intermediate back in the classroom on Aug. 3, 2022.

In recent weeks, labor disputes across Hawaiʻi and the continental U.S. have drawn attention to industries that are shorthanded and employees who are clamoring for better workplace conditions.

One session at the Hawaiʻi Tourism Conference, which ends today, looked at workforce development. Hawaiʻi Department of Education Deputy Superintendent Tammi Oyadomari-Chun took part in that forum.

She mentions the nonprofit ClimbHI, which offers various programs focused on educating students about their future career paths.

HPR talked to Oyadomari-Chun about how the state is stepping up to prepare students for the workforce so they can sustainably afford to live in Hawaiʻi.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 2, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
The Conversation EducationLaborDepartment of Education
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
