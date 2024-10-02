What the DOE is doing to prepare local keiki for the workforce

In recent weeks, labor disputes across Hawaiʻi and the continental U.S. have drawn attention to industries that are shorthanded and employees who are clamoring for better workplace conditions.

One session at the Hawaiʻi Tourism Conference, which ends today, looked at workforce development. Hawaiʻi Department of Education Deputy Superintendent Tammi Oyadomari-Chun took part in that forum.

She mentions the nonprofit ClimbHI, which offers various programs focused on educating students about their future career paths.

HPR talked to Oyadomari-Chun about how the state is stepping up to prepare students for the workforce so they can sustainably afford to live in Hawaiʻi.

