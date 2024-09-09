© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Tracking dengue in Hawaiʻi; Hawaiian music legend Marlene Sai

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderRussell Subiono
Published September 9, 2024 at 1:43 PM HST
Ways To Subscribe
FILE - This 2003 photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a female Aedes albopictus mosquito acquiring a blood meal from a human host. Dengue, a tropical illness caused by a virus, is spread by Aedes mosquitos, a type of warm weather insect.
AP
/
CDC
FILE - This 2003 photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a female Aedes albopictus mosquito acquiring a blood meal from a human host. Dengue, a tropical illness caused by a virus, is spread by Aedes mosquitos, a type of warm weather insect.
  • Matthew Kurano, head of the Vector Control Branch of the state Health Department, discusses how it's tracking dengue cases in our state and how residents can make their homes mosquito-free | Full Story
  • Local boxer Jaybrio "The Hitman" Pe Benito shares his story and what goes through his mind during a fight after a recent win that increased his professional record to 5-0 | Full Story
  • HPR reporter Cassie Ordonio revisits a recent concert commemorating Queen Liliʻuokalani with a performance of her music | Full Story
  • Hawaiian music legend Marlene Sai and her sister, Yvonne Sai Ryan, talk about their passion for creating educational opportunities for Hawaiʻi's young people ahead of an upcoming Prince Kūhiō Hawaiian Civic Club event honoring their efforts | Full Story
Tags
The Conversation Department of HealthEnvironmentSportsMusicEducation
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a producer on The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
More Episodes