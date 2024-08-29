The Conversation: Scouting America update; Local semiconductor industry
- HPR reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on the status of Lahaina debris cleanup on residential properties
- Hua Momona Foundation founder Gary Grube highlights the importance of food security. The 1st Annual Maui Music & Food Experience is a fundraiser to support those who were directly affected by the Maui wildfires | Full Story
- Scouting America, Aloha Council CEO Blake Parsons looks at the state of scouting in the islands. Boy Scouts of America will officially change its name to Scouting America in 2025 | Full Story
- University of Hawaiʻi electrical and computer engineering professors Jeff Weldon and Boris Murmann on teaching local students about semiconductors | Full Story
- Hawaiʻi Bicycling League Executive Director Travis Counsell reflects on the nonprofit's history and looks ahead to the future | Full Story