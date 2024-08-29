© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Hawaiʻi Bicycling League on decades of pedaling progress

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published August 29, 2024 at 2:56 PM HST
Hawaiʻi Bicycling League

For four decades, the Hawaiʻi Bicycling League has put on the Honolulu Century Ride that kicks off next month.

The nonprofit has also been the driving force behind making Honolulu a more cycle-friendly city. There are more bike lanes, bike rentals, and more competition with e-bikes and e-scooters available now than before.

HPR talked with Travis Counsell, the executive director of the league, to reflect on how far the organization has pedaled — and where it needs to go.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 29, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
