Maui Music & Food Experience event to give back to wildfire survivors

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published August 29, 2024 at 3:12 PM HST
Hua Momona Foundation

Food, music and a good cause. Organizers of the Maui Music & Food Experience hope that combination will draw community support.

The money from the inaugural fundraising event will help Maui in the next recovery phase as the community marks over one year since the fires.

Gary Grube is with the Hua Momona Foundation, whose mission is to build food security. He splits his time between Maui and Chicago. HPR caught up with him to talk about how the festival came about.

Grube said the foundation will be giving away hundreds of free tickets for those who were directly affected by the Maui wildfires. The Makai Foundation is facilitating the free ticket program.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 29, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
