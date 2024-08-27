© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
To our Hilo listeners: HPR-1 and HPR-2 are off the air due to an outage during the weekend storm. We are working on restoring service.
The Conversation

The Conversation: Hawaiʻi County storm prep; Surf break conservation

By Russell Subiono,
Maddie Bender
Published August 27, 2024 at 11:50 AM HST
Big waves on Oʻahu's south shore on July 17, 2022.
Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources
FILE - Big waves on Oʻahu's south shore on July 17, 2022.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense Administrator Talmadge Magno on the impacts of Tropical Storm Hone over the weekend and preparations for Gilma
  • HPR reporter Ashley Mizuo on confusion around updating building codes as the state works to roll out more affordable housing | Full Story
  • Dr. Lee Miyasato and recent nursing school graduate Romelyn Tabangcura on a new website designed to provide learning opportunities for youth interested in health care careers
  • Scott Atkinson, Conservation International's director for surf conservation, on the importance of preserving the ecosystems around surf breaks
Tags
The Conversation EnvironmentHealth CareHawaiʻi County
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of <i>The Conversation</i> and host of HPR's <i>This Is Our Hawaiʻi </i>podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a producer on The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
More Episodes