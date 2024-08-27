The Conversation: Hawaiʻi County storm prep; Surf break conservation
The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense Administrator Talmadge Magno on the impacts of Tropical Storm Hone over the weekend and preparations for Gilma
- HPR reporter Ashley Mizuo on confusion around updating building codes as the state works to roll out more affordable housing | Full Story
- Dr. Lee Miyasato and recent nursing school graduate Romelyn Tabangcura on a new website designed to provide learning opportunities for youth interested in health care careers
- Scott Atkinson, Conservation International's director for surf conservation, on the importance of preserving the ecosystems around surf breaks