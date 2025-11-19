The Conversation: Call-in show on Maui water usage

Maui has been dealing with water shortages across the island. Today, will be hosting a live call-in show to dig into the history of water use on Maui and try to make sense of the ongoing drought and legal battles.

Our guests are:



Kapua‘ala Sproat, professor at the William S. Richardson School of Law and former attorney for Earthjustice

Colleen Uechi, editor of the Maui-based Hawai‘i Journalism Initiative

