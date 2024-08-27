Here's what catching waves and conservation have in common

Surfing as a force for conservation is part of Conservation International's mission. The global nonprofit creates "surf protected areas" to support community development and protect critical natural habitats.

Scott Atkinson, the senior director for surf conservation, said he was surprised to learn that 26% of surf breaks are within 5 kilometers of a key biodiversity area.

He conducted new research with Oregon State University and Save The Waves Coalition to dive deeper into the relationship between surf breaks, biodiversity, and high-carbon ecosystems.

"Nature formed these incredible ecosystems, and many of them formed incredible surf breaks that if you were to destroy the ecosystems, in time, you would destroy the breaks. If the reef goes, the breaks go. If the forest goes, the reef goes. So it all ties together. So maintaining those ecosystems is so important to maintaining the breaks," he said. "Our point is we can protect nature and protect something that people just benefit from so immensely, and that's surfing and all that it does for humanity."

Conservation International works with communities to develop surf tourism while still protecting the surrounding ecosystems.

"I think it's just really important that it really starts with the local communities and what they're interested in achieving and people who are people of that land, of that place, so important that those local people are empowered to control the narrative of development and to benefit from it," Atkinson said.

