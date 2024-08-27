© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
To our Hilo listeners: HPR-1 and HPR-2 are off the air due to an outage during the weekend storm. We are working on restoring service.

Aftermath of Tropical Storm Hone and how to prepare for Gilma

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published August 27, 2024 at 2:03 PM HST
National Hurricane Center / NOAA
As Tropical Storm Hone passes Hawaiʻi, Gilma is expected to impact the islands in the coming days. (Aug. 27, 2024)

Tropical Storm Hone passed south of Hawaiʻi Island this week, but the state is not completely in the clear. Gilma, which has been downgraded to a tropical storm, was about 900 miles east of Hilo on Tuesday afternoon.

Gilma was expected to further weaken as it draws closer and passes just north of the island chain later this week. Another tropical storm, Hector, was about 1,700 miles east of Hilo.

HPR's Russell Subiono talked with Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense Administrator Talmadge Magno about the impacts of Hone and the preparations for Gilma.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 27, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
The Conversation weatherHawaiʻi Island
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
