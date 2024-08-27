Aftermath of Tropical Storm Hone and how to prepare for Gilma

Tropical Storm Hone passed south of Hawaiʻi Island this week, but the state is not completely in the clear. Gilma, which has been downgraded to a tropical storm, was about 900 miles east of Hilo on Tuesday afternoon.

Gilma was expected to further weaken as it draws closer and passes just north of the island chain later this week. Another tropical storm, Hector, was about 1,700 miles east of Hilo.

HPR's Russell Subiono talked with Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense Administrator Talmadge Magno about the impacts of Hone and the preparations for Gilma.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 27, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.