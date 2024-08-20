© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Alaska-Hawaiian merger; ʻAiea well contaminants

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published August 20, 2024 at 12:49 PM HST
  • Reuben Miller, the executive editor of CTFN, on the Dept. of Justice's decision not to block a merger between Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines | Full Story
  • Geochemist Don Thomas weighs in on the latest contaminants found in water samples from the ʻAiea well | Full Story
  • HPR reporter Ashley Mizuo on the search for a suitable location for a new Oʻahu landfill | Full Story
  • Kūhiō Lewis, CEO of the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, on interim housing taking shape on the Valley Isle for wildfire survivors | Full Story
  • Maui Nui Marine Resource Council project manager Jill Wirt on how to keep landscaping reef-friendly | Certification course | Full Story
EconomyHousingEnvironment
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a producer on The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
