Financial analyst on next steps for the $1.9B Hawaiian-Alaska deal

The U.S. Department of Justice will not challenge the proposed acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines by Alaska Airlines for $1.9 billion. The department's investigation review period, which had already been extended several times, expired just after midnight Tuesday.

However, the deal is still subject to approval from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The Conversation spoke to Reuben Miller, the executive editor of investor news service CTFN, to learn more.

