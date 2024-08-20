© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Financial analyst on next steps for the $1.9B Hawaiian-Alaska deal

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published August 20, 2024 at 4:54 PM HST
Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines plane tails side by side
The combined company would maintain both airlines' brands, an unusual move in an industry where waves of acquisitions have led to four big brands dominating the U.S. market.

The U.S. Department of Justice will not challenge the proposed acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines by Alaska Airlines for $1.9 billion. The department's investigation review period, which had already been extended several times, expired just after midnight Tuesday.

However, the deal is still subject to approval from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The Conversation spoke to Reuben Miller, the executive editor of investor news service CTFN, to learn more.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 20, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Tags
The Conversation Business NewsAlaska AirlinesHawaiian AirlinesTourism
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a producer on The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
Related Stories