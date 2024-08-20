Reef-friendly landscaping course aims to protect local marine life

In an effort to protect Hawaiʻi's marine environment, the Maui Nui Marine Resource Council is offering a new workshop about how to create and curate a reef-friendly landscape.

"We created the reef-friendly landscaping certification course, so professionals, property managers, landscapers, they can take this course online, and we have it available for the month of September," said project manager Jill Wirt.

She said the 10-subject course is catered to larger properties like resorts or golf courses, but anyone apply the skills on a smaller scale.

Maui Nui Marine Resource Council / Facebook

"We go through the different topics of understanding your place and what belongs there and what doesn't belong there, how to reduce water use so that goes into, you know, planting things that are meant to be there and that are adjusted to the environment, utilizing compost and compost teas, using battery-powered equipment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and just how to design better and kind of using your landscape, looking at what's already there, understanding it, taking into account that everything is connected, and what you put on land will ultimately end up in the ocean."

The MNMRC conducted a test round of the course in May and wanted to make it more accessible by having it completely online and asynchronous.

"So anyone from any island can take this course, and we welcome that," Wirt said. "We're always welcoming feedback and wanting to incorporate as much new information as we possibly can."

Businesses in the program receive a complimentary audit to become certified as a reef-friendly landscape. Wirt said three properties have been certified and one more is in the works.

The enrollment period ends Sept. 3, and the online course opens the next day on Sept. 4. Participants have until Oct. 2 to complete the course. To sign up, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 20, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.