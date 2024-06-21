© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Gov. Green on FestPAC; Dept. of Corrections recruitment

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published June 21, 2024 at 11:00 AM HST
Gov. Josh Green
/
Flickr

  • Gov. Josh Green speaks on FestPAC attendance and takeaways | Full Story
  • Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Director Tommy Johnson on officer recruitment efforts | Full Story
  • HPR reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol on the rebuilding of Lahaina’s King Kamehameha III Elementary School | Full Story
  • HPR reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi on cultural appropriation by businesses
  • Bass player Dean Taba on the first performance of a new local jazz supergroup Eha Batutas | Full Story
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
