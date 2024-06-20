Veteran local musicians and composers form new jazz group Eha Batutas

A new jazz group, Eha Batutas, made up of veteran musicians and composers, will debut at HPR's Jazz Performance Series.

The group is made up of Gustavo D'Amico on saxophone, Rafael Amaral on guitar, Abe Lagrimas, Jr. on drums, and Dean Taba on bass.

Taba spoke with The Conversation's Russell Subiono about their performances.

"I know I love playing with all of these musicians and that I trust them," Taba said. "I trust their musical choices and their sensibilities and their instincts, I know it'll sound different, and that's actually kind of what we're trying to do. It'll just take on the characteristics. You know, that's the fun thing about this music, right?"

HPR's jazz performance series kicked off on June 15 and will continue for the next three Saturdays. The first three performances within the series are sold out but a few tickets still remain for Eha Batutas on July 6.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 20, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

