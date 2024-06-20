Gov. Josh Green discusses FestPAC COVID-19 cases, delegate gifts and more

With the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, Gov. Josh Green explained the different precautions taken at the 13th Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture to prevent the spread of infection.

Compared to peak pandemic rates, FestPAC saw a low number of cases throughout the 10-day event. Last week on The Conversation, state Health Department Director Dr. Kenneth "Kenny" Fink said that over 6,000 N-95 masks and 10,000 tests were offered to the FestPAC delegations.

Gov. Josh Green / Flickr Gov. Josh Green joined by Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole at the closing ceremony.

"This was a super spreader event of aloha," Green said. "It was not a super spreader event of COVID. We had a few cases. So once I saw cases spiking in one of the delegations, I asked the city and county to reach out, and Scott (Miscovich) was able to do some testing for us, which was wonderful."

In his interview with The Conversation on Thursday, Green also talked about the various gifts that were received from the nations that attended.

"The generosity from the nations as we hosted, was incredible, and we will have all of these gifts out on exhibition," Green said. "So people should expect in the coming months, formal exhibits to be set up. Over at places like Bishop Museum, our state our state museum, we may actually put some of these gifts on kind of display over at Washington, place that remains to be seen."

New Caledonia is scheduled to host the next FestPAC in 2028

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 20, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.