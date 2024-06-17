The Conversation: FestPAC wraps up; Supporting Indigenous-led stewardship
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- HPR reporter Cassie Ordonio on the last days of FestPAC 2024
- Justice Joseph Williams, Nia Tero board member, and ʻAulani Wilhelm, Nia Tero chief strategy and external relations officer, on strengthening Indigenous-led stewardship of the Earth
- Kyoto filmmaker Kazuki Fujimoto and Mika Ichikawa of Remnant & Co. on efforts to preserve the late Japanese textile artist Akihiko Izukura's legacy
- Oʻahu-born NFL quarterback Marcus Mariota on entering his 10th season