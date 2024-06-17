© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: FestPAC wraps up; Supporting Indigenous-led stewardship

By Catherine Cruz,
Lillian TsangRussell Subiono
Published June 17, 2024 at 11:54 AM HST
A performance at the main FestPAC stage at the Hawaiʻi Convention Center on June 13, 2024.
Cassie Ordonio
/
HPR
A performance at the main FestPAC stage at the Hawaiʻi Convention Center in Honolulu on June 13, 2024.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • HPR reporter Cassie Ordonio on the last days of FestPAC 2024
  • Justice Joseph Williams, Nia Tero board member, and ʻAulani Wilhelm, Nia Tero chief strategy and external relations officer, on strengthening Indigenous-led stewardship of the Earth
  • Kyoto filmmaker Kazuki Fujimoto and Mika Ichikawa of Remnant & Co. on efforts to preserve the late Japanese textile artist Akihiko Izukura's legacy
  • Oʻahu-born NFL quarterback Marcus Mariota on entering his 10th season
FestPAC Environment Sports
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
