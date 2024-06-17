Late Akihiko Izukura featured at Fishcake Gallery Honolulu

The late Japanese textile artist, Akihiko Izukura is being featured in a trunk show at the Fishcake Gallery in Honolulu.

The trunk show is being held by Remnant & Co. and will be happening from June 13 - July 6.

Kyoto filmmaker Kazuki Fujimoto, and Mika Ichikawa of Remnant & Co. share efforts to preserve the late artist's work.

"I was so impressed listening to his philosophy as well as actual art pieces, I was so fascinated and impressed, so I can see how much he cares or he wanted to coexist with natural creatures or natural environment, as many people say, environment is very important for us to sustain our lives," said Kyoto filmmaker Kazuki Fujimoto.

I really would like people to feel through seeing his art pieces, that we are one.

Izukura's artwork focuses on the dyeing and weaving of silks into "wind-like" fabrics.

"The art can be, you know, hard sometimes it's not always gentle with human soul, but his work, his textile and his garment, is just a gentle on everyone's soul," said Mika Ichikawa of Remnant & Co. "Just touch the pure silk fiber, and you feel kind of melt, you know. I really enjoy watching people enjoy touching his work."

His artwork has been showcased on Maui, O'ahu and the island of Hawai'i. Izukura had plans to travel back to the islands but the pandemic delayed his travels and unfortunately passed away last year.

His final body of work was featured in a documentary entitled "ENUNDO – Circles of Motion" that screened on O'ahu this past weekend.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 17, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.