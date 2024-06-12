The Conversation: Hawaiʻi journalism; New Maui solar project is online
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Retired University of Hawaiʻi journalism professor Gerald Kato on the state of Hawaiʻi journalism
- Contributing editor Neal Milner takes the Long View on "congestion pricing"
- Sandra Larsen, market business leader of AES in Hawaiʻi, on the newly online Kūihelani Solar + Storage Kūihelani Solar + Storage project in Central Maui
- HPR reporter Savannah Harriman-Pote on the latest development in Honolulu's lawsuit against major oil companies |Full Story
- HPR reporter Ashley Mizuo on opening arguments in the state's midwifery case |Full Story