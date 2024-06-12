'Congestion pricing' roadblocks in Hawaiʻi and around the country

Hawaiʻi residents are very familiar with the frustrations that come with traffic congestion. But did you know that the annual cost of that congestion is nearly $700 million in lost time and productivity?

“Congestion pricing” is being considered as a way to reduce heavy traffic around the country, most famously in New York City. That's the topic this week on The Long View with Contributing Editor Neal Milner.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 12, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.