'Congestion pricing' roadblocks in Hawaiʻi and around the country

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published June 12, 2024 at 2:32 PM HST
Cathy Bussewitz
/
AP
FILE - In this 2015 photo, drivers head into downtown Honolulu.

Hawaiʻi residents are very familiar with the frustrations that come with traffic congestion. But did you know that the annual cost of that congestion is nearly $700 million in lost time and productivity?

“Congestion pricing” is being considered as a way to reduce heavy traffic around the country, most famously in New York City. That's the topic this week on The Long View with Contributing Editor Neal Milner.

Further reading:

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 12, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
The Conversation Neal Milner
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
