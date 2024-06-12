AES talks energy landscape after launching largest solar project to date

The state's largest solar energy project to date began operating in Central Maui at the end of May.

AES Hawaiʻi's Kūihelani solar facility has 60 megawatts of generating capacity, reportedly enough to power up to 27,000 homes, and 240 megawatt-hours of lithium-ion storage.

AES has a 25-year power purchase agreement with Hawaiian Electric at a rate of 8 cents per kilowatt-hour. June is the first month of energy generation under the contract.

Sandra Larsen, the Hawaiʻi market business leader for AES, stopped by The Conversation to talk about the green energy landscape. The company has been operating in the islands for more than 30 years.

Hawaiʻi Public Radio Sandra Larsen of AES Hawaiʻi, left, with The Conversation's Catherine Cruz at Hawaiʻi Public Radio on June 12, 2024.

Larsen said AES has several projects in development. One on the Big Island, near the company's current Waikoloa facility, is slated to have over 80 megawatts of generating capacity plus 344 megawatt-hours of storage. Construction is scheduled for 2027 to 2030.

"These projects are, you know, it takes a while for them from the development stage, and we're currently still in negotiations with Hawaiian Electric for the power purchase agreement," Larsen said.

"It's a significant amount of work, and it's really collaborating with the county agencies, with Hawaiian Electric, with community. And so in order for us to get to our goals, it really is about working together and trying to bring these projects on faster."

When asked about other alternate energies in Hawaiʻi, Larsen highlighted a new solar array system developed by an Australian company called 5B.

"It's a foldable system that can be deployed and then folded up and relocated. So it's the simplest, fastest way to ground mount solar. So that's something that we're talking with our teams about. You know, they're currently installing it in Puerto Rico, and it is designed to withstand hurricane-strength winds," she said.

"To me, that's something that could be beneficial here in Hawaiʻi, as we are looking at climate change, and, you know, more hurricanes coming here."

She also shared the latest on developing energy career pathways for younger residents and local students studying out of state.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 12, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.