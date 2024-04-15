Solar farm on University of Hawaiʻi land comes online in West Oʻahu

Another solar-plus-storage project has come online on Oʻahu.

The facility, developed by AES Hawaiʻi, is on 66 acres of open University of Hawaiʻi agricultural land north of the UH West Oʻahu campus in Kapolei.

According to Hawaiian Electric, the AES West Oʻahu project can produce an amount of energy equivalent to 750,000 barrels of oil over its lifetime.

It was originally scheduled to start commercial operations in September 2022. Like many of the state's utility-scale energy projects, it experienced significant delays.

The next large-scale solar farm scheduled to plug into Oʻahu's grid is Kūpono Solar. As of last month, it was on track for completion in mid-May.