© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Falls of Clyde; Emergency preparedness

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderRussell Subiono
Published June 10, 2024 at 11:45 AM HST
Ways To Subscribe
FILE - Falls of Clyde at Honolulu Harbor
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR
FILE - Falls of Clyde at Honolulu Harbor

  • Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation Deputy Director Dre Kalili and The Friends of Falls of Clyde President Bruce McEwan on the latest final environmental assessment for the historic iron-hulled ship
  • Gary Glauberman, assistant professor at UH Mānoa's Nancy Atmospera-Walch School of Nursing, on a recent study showing that few Oʻahu families are prepped for an emergency
  • HPR reporter Cassie Ordonio on what's underway at FestPAC 2024
  • Local music artist Irie Love on her musical growth ahead of her new single "To Be Free"
Tags
The Conversation EntertainmentFalls of Clyde
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a producer on The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
More Episodes