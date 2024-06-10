The Conversation: Falls of Clyde; Emergency preparedness
- Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation Deputy Director Dre Kalili and The Friends of Falls of Clyde President Bruce McEwan on the latest final environmental assessment for the historic iron-hulled ship
- Gary Glauberman, assistant professor at UH Mānoa's Nancy Atmospera-Walch School of Nursing, on a recent study showing that few Oʻahu families are prepped for an emergency
- HPR reporter Cassie Ordonio on what's underway at FestPAC 2024
- Local music artist Irie Love on her musical growth ahead of her new single "To Be Free"