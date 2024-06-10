Local artist Irie Love's new single slated to come out this Friday

Local reggae artist Irie Love is releasing a new single, "To Be Free," this Friday. This comes after her return to making music in 2022 following her five-year break.

The Kailua native also made her network television debut when she appeared in the "NCIS Hawai'i" season finale.

In addition to a new single coming out, the artist has an album in the works that she recorded in Paris with a French producer.

"We were just able to create this magical album together that was just like, it was so easy," Love said. "It just flowed for both of us. And he was able to read my ideas and bring them to fruition."

During her time in Paris, Love lost her father to cancer in November. She said the creation of her first upcoming album "was a beautiful dance of gratitude and grief."

Her yet-to-be-titled album is set to release in August.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 10, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.