Here's why local music artist Irie Love is returning to the spotlight after a 5-year hiatus

Music artist Irie Love is releasing her first single, "In Another Life," on Friday after taking a five-year hiatus. The Kalaheo High School alum released her first album in 2008. But music wasn’t her first choice. She originally dreamed of playing professional basketball, but an injury ended her career. After releasing that first album, she saw her music career take off.

Hawaiʻi Public Radio / Hawaiʻi Public Radio Irie Love at Hawaiʻi Public Radio on July 20, 2022.

Her 2012 album "This is Irie Love" featured two singles that surged up the Hawaiian reggae charts. Her star was on the rise. But then she announced she was taking a break.

So why would someone with a burgeoning music career step away from the spotlight? Love paid a visit to the Hawaiʻi Public Radio studios to talk to The Conversation about her return.

Irie Love is performing at the Blue Note Hawaii on Friday, July 22 at 6:30 p.m. This interview aired on The Conversation on July 21, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.