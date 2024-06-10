Pacific artists preserve and promote culture through tradition at FestPAC

Days before the opening ceremony of the 13th Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture, Gazellah Bruder laid out her vibrant paintings of women in grass skirts at the Hawai‘i Convention Center.

The Papua New Guinea artist is a longtime painter and printmaker, but she’s always dreamed of sculpting. It wasn’t until she met a group of Chamorro carvers during the festival that she was inspired to pursue her passion.

Cassie Ordonio / HPR Gazellah Bruder, a notable artist from Papua New Guinea, brought her art to the Hawaiʻi Convention Center for FestPAC.

“From the moment I met them, I had this strong feeling in my heart that this is who I needed to meet,” she said. “The way they speak of their work, I’m so inspired.”

Bruder is one of nearly 2,200 delegates from across the Pacific Ocean participating in the largest celebration of Indigenous islanders.

Representatives from 25 Pacific nations and territories are currently attending events throughout O‘ahu. The festival started in 1972 after a group of elders in the South Pacific raised concerns over the erosion of traditional practices.

Now, over 50 years later, FestPAC has grown — helping Pacific Islanders navigate global changes, advancements in technology and more.

Papua New Guinea brought over 100 delegates to this year's FestPAC. The independent nation has one of the most diverse Pacific cultures, with four diction regions: Southern, New Guinea Islands, Highlands and Momase.

The nation has more than 800 languages and thousands of cultural groups.

Bruder said art is part of her culture. “In Papua New Guinea, you’re attached to your land and identity like anywhere else."

Hillary Miria of Papua New Guinea helps artists preserve and promote their culture through various art forms.

“I see FestPAC as the pinnacle, an anchor to the root of our culture,” he said.

He said the event is also a good place for Pacific Islanders to discuss how to preserve Indigenous practices despite new-age technology.

Miria said he’s worried about artificial intelligence erasing traditional practices of Pacific art forms.

He emphasized that traditional art is created through the knowledge of culture, using their hands.

“Without a root, you don’t have a connection to where you stem," he said.

