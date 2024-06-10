FestPAC's immersive village at Hawaiʻi Convention Center opens to the public

The Hawai‘i Convention Center has unveiled its indoor village for the 13th Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture, or FestPAC.

On Friday, hundreds of visitors — both local and visiting Pacific Island groups — gathered throughout 28 hale built to represent each nation and territory.

Herthalina Lutu-Aumoeualogo, a delegate from American Samoa, said it’s her first time participating in FestPAC.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a lot of people,” she said.

She’s one of nearly 2,200 delegates from Pacific nations showcasing culture and arts throughout the 10-day festival.

The village entrance has a projection of ocean waves crashing on shore and star constellations.

Pacific artists are selling jewelry, carvings, clothing and more throughout the convention center. Others are performing live demonstrations of weaving and dancing. There's also an exhibit dedicated to artwork created in the Pacific.

The festival village is open to the public, with other venues scattered throughout Oʻahu.

For more information on FestPAC events and exhibitions, click here.