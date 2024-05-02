The Conversation: Waialeʻe boarding school; Drawings of Kaimukī
- HPR reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi on the forgotten history of a Waialeʻe boarding school
- SEEQS Executive Director Buffy Cushman-Patz on winning a top prize in education innovation among U.S. charter schools at the 2024 Building Hope Summit & Awards
- Architect Hitoshi Hida on his new book, "Sketches of Kaimuki," which assembles over three decades of hand-drawings of the Oʻahu neighborhood
- Māori music artist Stan Walker on the evolution of his career, from winning Australian Idol in 2009 to incorporating reggae influences and te reo Māori into his recent albums