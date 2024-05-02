Māori music artist Stan Walker talks singing in his native tongue

The career of Māori music artist Stan Walker continues to grow beyond his native New Zealand.

He's probably best known for winning "Australian Idol" in 2009. Since then, he's become one of Australia and New Zealand’s most beloved artists.

His biggest inspirations? Beyoncé and Bob Marley.

Walker's first hit single was the dance-pop song, "Black Box." His music has evolved over his 15-year career. More recently he's incorporated a roots and reggae feel.

He's also writing lyrics in his native tongue more frequently, releasing his first Māori language album in 2021.

"When I first started out in Australia, my culture was kind of banned in terms of like the industry, because it wasn't seen as sellable, and they didn't understand it, so I wasn't allowed to be myself," Walker told HPR. "To be able to sing in my native tongue has been a journey. It's been a journey over the last 15 years of reclamation."

His song "I Am," which includes lyrics in te reo Māori, featured in Ava DuVernay’s movie “Origin” last year.

"My ultimate goal, and it's never changed from when I first started to now, is to bring hope, life, healing and joy to people through my music," he added.

Walker is headlining a concert Saturday at Aloha Stadium on Oʻahu.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 2, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.