Māori artist debuts new song ahead of show in Honolulu later this year

Māori recording artist Stan Walker's new single, “Māori Ti Ke Ao,” is out now, celebrating his culture and native language.

“Māori Ti Ke Ao” means "Māori to the world." Walker said the song means a reclamation of identity and being proud of your indigeneity.

The 33-year-old singer is best known for winning Australian Idol in 2009. He also went viral on social media for his cover of Kanye West’s “Ultralight Beam,” which captured more than 4 million views on YouTube.

Walker will headline his first Honolulu show on May 4, along with opening acts Chardonnay, B.E.T and DPAK.

Following the release of his single, Walker also released a music video incorporating his hometown of Ruatoki, New Zealand (Aotearoa) with mountainous backgrounds, streams and people dressed in traditional attire.

“My ancestors found and died for our language to be spoken for us to be who we are today,” he said. “To be outrageous, to be incredible and to be amazing.”

He said the concept of the music video was to go back to Ruatoki to show the beauty of his home.

The music video opens up with "He Māori ahau Āke, ake," which means "I am Māori, forever more."

Walker emphasized that Māori is the blanket term used to describe the Indigenous people of Aotearoa, but they have their own identity and claim different tribes.

Walker said he identifies himself with the tribe of Tūhoe, like his uncle Tāme Iti, a Māori activist who was also featured in the music video.

The music video also has a diverse group of people in cultural attire. Walker said it’s a mix of the older generation, his generation and the younger generation.

“Representation is key because I am not the only one. I am not the person or the Māori or the Tūhoe,” he said. “Everybody in that video belongs to where we come from. They come from different walks of life, they live in different places, but nonetheless, we all belong to that land, we all belong to the song, we all belong to Tūhoe.”

The song is an extension of his last single, “I Am,” featured in Ava DuVernay’s movie “Origin” last year.

The songs are part of an EP that Walker is still working on.