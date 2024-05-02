SEEQS charter school earns national award for education innovation

A Honolulu charter school with sustainability in its name has received national recognition for education innovation.

The School for Examining Essential Questions of Sustainability, or SEEQS, received a Building Hope Impact Award out of charter schools nationwide.

The award was a bright spot for the school community, which suffered the tragic death of one of its sixth graders in a recent murder-suicide case.

For SEEQS Executive Director Buffy Cushman-Patz, news of the win came like a warm hug for the community.

She attended the Building Hope Impact Summit in Florida last week.

"It was fantastic honestly to be in a group of other charter school leaders who are doing the same challenging work, but they're all innovative school leaders," she said. "We just can talk all day long and get ideas from each other, share with each other, learn from each other and feel both inspired by and supported by each other."

Cushman-Patz said receiving the award inspires the school to continue creating meaningful learning experiences.

