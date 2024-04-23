The Conversation: Estate tax break; Hawaiian spiders

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.



Kim Coco Iwamoto, candidate for state House District 25, on why she thinks a measure that would offer an estate tax break to locally-owned family businesses is misguided

Steven and Carol Ai, third-generation owners of the family-run City Mill, on why they feel an estate tax break is critical for local businesses

HPR reporter Ashley Mizuo on the status of legislation to create a fund to address property damage in the case of future catastrophic wildfires

University of California, Berkeley researcher Ashley Adams on how Hawaiian Tetragnatha spiders communicate