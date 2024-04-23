© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Estate tax break; Hawaiian spiders

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published April 23, 2024 at 11:15 AM HST
Ways To Subscribe
This photo taken on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, shows the Hawaiʻi State Capitol in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)
Audrey McAvoy/AP
/
AP
This photo taken on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, shows the Hawaiʻi State Capitol in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Kim Coco Iwamoto, candidate for state House District 25, on why she thinks a measure that would offer an estate tax break to locally-owned family businesses is misguided
  • Steven and Carol Ai, third-generation owners of the family-run City Mill, on why they feel an estate tax break is critical for local businesses
  • HPR reporter Ashley Mizuo on the status of legislation to create a fund to address property damage in the case of future catastrophic wildfires
  • University of California, Berkeley researcher Ashley Adams on how Hawaiian Tetragnatha spiders communicate
Tags
The Conversation State Legislature2023 Maui firesScience
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender provided production assistance on This Is Our Hawaiʻi, HPR's first narrative podcast, and joined The Conversation as a producer in 2024. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
More Episodes