Love is blind for these endemic spiders, except for a chemical connection

How do we communicate with our mates? We might talk to them, text them, or even slide into their direct messages on social media.

But this group of endemic Hawaiian spiders? A new study found they use chemicals to seek out potential partners and recognize their own species.

University of California, Berkeley, postdoctoral researcher Ashley Adams led that skin-crawling research on the Hawaiian Tetragnatha spider.

Adams spoke with The Conversation about her paper "Chemical species recognition in an adaptive radiation of Hawaiian Tetragnatha spiders (Araneae: Tetragnathidae)."

