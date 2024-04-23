© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Love is blind for these endemic spiders, except for a chemical connection

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published April 23, 2024 at 3:05 PM HST
T. paludicola resting on a piece of stick
George Roderick & Rosemary Gillespie
T. paludicola resting on a piece of stick

How do we communicate with our mates? We might talk to them, text them, or even slide into their direct messages on social media.

But this group of endemic Hawaiian spiders? A new study found they use chemicals to seek out potential partners and recognize their own species.

University of California, Berkeley, postdoctoral researcher Ashley Adams led that skin-crawling research on the Hawaiian Tetragnatha spider.

Adams spoke with The Conversation about her paper "Chemical species recognition in an adaptive radiation of Hawaiian Tetragnatha spiders (Araneae: Tetragnathidae)."

This interview aired on The Conversation on April 23, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
The Conversation AnimalsScience
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender provided production assistance on This Is Our Hawaiʻi, HPR's first narrative podcast, and joined The Conversation as a producer in 2024. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
