The Conversation

The Conversation: Wildfire costs; How to increase local volunteerism

By Catherine Cruz,
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Published April 16, 2024 at 11:19 AM HST
Two workers put up a fence along a residential area destroyed by a deadly wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong/AP
AP
Two workers put up a fence along a residential area destroyed by a deadly wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • The Utility Reform Network Executive Director Mark Toney on what can happen to electric bills when utilities use ratepayer-backed bonds to cover wildfire costs
  • Kanu Hawaii Executive Director Keone Kealoha on opportunities to give back to the community amid declining rates of volunteerism
  • Kūlia Academy Executive Director Andy Gokce and Board Member Karen Awana on the new charter school's focus on data science, artificial intelligence, and coding
The Conversation Hawaiian Electric Company2023 Maui firesEducation
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is the energy and climate change reporter. She is also the lead producer of HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at sharrimanpote@hawaiipublicradio.org.
