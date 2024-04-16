The Conversation: Wildfire costs; How to increase local volunteerism
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- The Utility Reform Network Executive Director Mark Toney on what can happen to electric bills when utilities use ratepayer-backed bonds to cover wildfire costs
- Kanu Hawaii Executive Director Keone Kealoha on opportunities to give back to the community amid declining rates of volunteerism
- Kūlia Academy Executive Director Andy Gokce and Board Member Karen Awana on the new charter school's focus on data science, artificial intelligence, and coding