© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
HPR's spring membership campaign is underway! Support the reporting, storytelling and music you depend on. Donate now

Push for more local residents to give back by volunteering

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published April 16, 2024 at 3:06 PM HST
Kanu Hawaii Executive Director Keone Kealoha, right, with The Conversation host Catherine Cruz at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.
HPR
Kanu Hawaii Executive Director Keone Kealoha, right, with The Conversation host Catherine Cruz at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.

A recent nationwide survey on volunteerism put Utah at the top. Hawaiʻi wasn't last, but we tied for 45th place. Last year Hawai’i intentionally set April as Volunteer Month.

Kanu Hawaii Executive Director Keone Kealoha spoke with The Conversation about opportunities to give back to your community.

Want to help? Check out volunteermonth.org.

This story aired on The Conversation on April 16, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
The Conversation
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio