Push for more local residents to give back by volunteering

A recent nationwide survey on volunteerism put Utah at the top. Hawaiʻi wasn't last, but we tied for 45th place. Last year Hawai’i intentionally set April as Volunteer Month.

Kanu Hawaii Executive Director Keone Kealoha spoke with The Conversation about opportunities to give back to your community.

Want to help? Check out volunteermonth.org.

This story aired on The Conversation on April 16, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.