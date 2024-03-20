© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Shoplifting; Queen Liliʻuokalani's portrait returns

By Catherine Cruz
Published March 20, 2024 at 11:15 AM HST
The official portrait of Queen Liliʻuokalani in the Blue Room of ʻIolani Palace. (Nov. 14, 2022)
ʻIolani Palace
The official portrait of Queen Liliʻuokalani in the Blue Room of ʻIolani Palace. (Nov. 14, 2022)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Contributing editor Neal Milner takes the Long View on shoplifting
  • Navy Cmdr. Benjamin Dunn, environmental and remediation program on the Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill, on the recent report regarding contaminants in the water of five residential homes
  • Project manager Roy Morioka on the challenges ahead for the Navy's $3 billion overhaul of the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam drydock
  • HPR reporter Ku’uwehi Hiraishi on fears in Tahiti over potential reef damage from preparations for this summer's Olympic surfing events
  • State archivist Adam Jansen on the return of Queen Liliʻuokalani's portrait to ʻIolani Palace
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
