© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Is there really an increase in retail theft?

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published March 20, 2024 at 2:38 PM HST
FILE - Ala Moana Center in 2015
Daniel Ramirez
/
Wikimedia Commons
FILE - Ala Moana Center in 2015

Today on The Long View we talk retail theft. Smash and grab cases have been in the headlines in Hawaiʻi and on the mainland. Contributing editor Neal Milner joined us to talk about the real crime stats.

Is there an increase in retail theft shoplifting? Except for a few cities, the answer is no. It's even slightly less in most places. But that's not what people commonly believe.

Further reading:

This story aired on The Conversation on March 20, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Tags
The Conversation Neal Milner
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories