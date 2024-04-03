Why is there a disconnect between public perception of the economy and the stats?

Do you think our economy is struggling? You're not alone. For The Long View, contributing editor Neal Milner joined us to talk about why so many Americans think the economy is bad despite numbers indicating the contrary.

The economy is doing well by lots of measures: unemployment is down, inflation is down, the labor market is good, and the stock market is up. But there is no indication that the public accepts that.

This story aired on The Conversation on April 3, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.