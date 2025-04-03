© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Benefits of love and marriage

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published April 3, 2025 at 12:58 PM HST
FILE - A marriage official offers a couple their rings during their wedding at the Empire State Building in New York, Wednesday Feb. 14, 2007. (AP Photos/Bebeto Matthews, File)
Bebeto Matthews/AP
/
AP
FILE - A marriage official offers a couple their rings during their wedding at the Empire State Building in New York, Wednesday Feb. 14, 2007. (AP Photos/Bebeto Matthews, File)

Love and marriage go together like a horse and carriage. What's that worth to you these days, and has it changed over the decades? HPR's contributing editor Neal Milner takes the Long View on the benefits of marriage.

We ponder the institution of marriage as we spring into spring and prepare to head into summer — popular times to tie the knot!

Further reading:

This interview aired on The Conversation on April 3, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
