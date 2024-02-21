© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Do red light cameras make a difference?

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published February 21, 2024
FILE - A red light photo enforcement sign is seen below a red light camera Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2014, in Lawrence Township, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)
Mel Evans
/
AP
FILE - A red light photo enforcement sign is seen below a red light camera Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2014, in Lawrence Township, N.J.

Have you been caught yet? We are talking about the traffic cameras that were set up around Honolulu last year to catch people running red lights. It's a pilot project following on the heels of the dreaded van cams. Contributing Editor Neal Milner was here for The Long View.

Further reading:

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 21, 2024. 
The Conversation Neal Milner
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
