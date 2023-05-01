© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Local News

DOT activates last of 10 red light cameras on Oʻahu

Hawaii Public Radio | By Zoe Dym
Published May 1, 2023 at 12:27 PM HST
proposed intersections for red-light cameras honolulu
Department of Transportation
/

The final red light camera for the state Department of Transportation’s pilot project is up and running.

The red-light safety program will run for two years to see whether or not the cameras reduce crashes and injuries caused by running red lights.

The project officially begins when all 10 cameras issue traffic tickets.

According to DOT, traffic tickets for running a red light can cost from $97 to $200. The 10 cameras are all in urban Honolulu intersections with a history of high crash rates.

The most recent red light camera is on the corner of South King Street and Ward Avenue. The camera will issue infraction warnings until May 28 before charging for traffic tickets.

The sensor in the roadway communicates with the lights. If drivers pass the stop line while the light is red, the system will capture an image of the vehicle's license plate. The system is not designed to catch an image of the driver due to privacy concerns.

The collected information will be sent to the Honolulu Police Department. If the officer is satisfied that the burden is met, then the registered owner of the vehicle will be issued a citation.

DOT reported more than 200 warnings issued from the Palama Street intersection from the beginning of October to mid-November of 2022.

Ed Sniffen, the DOT Deputy Director of Highways, told HPR in November that there was an average of 11 red light runnings per day prior to the cameras.

"If you cross that line one-tenth of a second after that light turns red, you’ll be fined," Sniffen said.

Zoe Dym
Zoe Dym is a news producer at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.
See stories by Zoe Dym
