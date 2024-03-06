The Conversation: HTA marketing plan; Hawaiian crow to return to wild
The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Daniel Nahoopii, interim president & CEO of the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, on the state's marketing strategy
- HPR reporter Savannah Harriman-Pote on energy efficiency strategies on Molokaʻi
- Contributing editor Neal Milner takes the Long View on the value of play
- Conservationists Michelle Bogardus and Rachel Kingsley on efforts to release the endangered Hawaiian crow back into the wild