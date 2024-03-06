Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority on Maui marketing plan amid lower visitor numbers

The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority is mapping out its marketing plan to deal with softening visitor numbers since the wildfires. That includes a campaign to welcome visitors back to the Valley Isle — Mākaukau Maui.

The Conversation talked to Daniel Nahoopii, the HTA interim president and CEO, about the marketing strategy for the rest of the year.

Nahoopii said there are fewer tourists these days — and they're spending less. He said many visitors may be delaying or canceling their trips because they don’t understand which areas of Maui are open.

"They don't feel as welcome because they don't realize that there's many other opportunities to have a experience there," he said. "So we're putting more of that information out."

"We're also encouraging visitors to buy local, to spend in the local markets, to seek out those small businesses to keep them supported because it's going to take a while for full recovery," Nahoopii told HPR.

HTA is currently mapping out the state’s tourism strategy for the rest of the year.

"We know coming up in '25 or '26, there'll be somewhat of a global slowdown. So we want to ensure that we are positioned well, that the visitors will still be coming and supporting and spending, more importantly spending, in Hawaiʻi," Nahoopii said.

This story aired on The Conversation on March 6, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.