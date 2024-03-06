© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority on Maui marketing plan amid lower visitor numbers

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published March 6, 2024 at 4:26 PM HST
Mala Tavern is packed at lunchtime on Monday.
Catherine Cluett Pactol
/
HPR
FILE - Māla Ocean Tavern of Lahaina reopened to the public on Feb. 1, 2024.

The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority is mapping out its marketing plan to deal with softening visitor numbers since the wildfires. That includes a campaign to welcome visitors back to the Valley Isle — Mākaukau Maui.

The Conversation talked to Daniel Nahoopii, the HTA interim president and CEO, about the marketing strategy for the rest of the year.

Nahoopii said there are fewer tourists these days — and they're spending less. He said many visitors may be delaying or canceling their trips because they don’t understand which areas of Maui are open.

"They don't feel as welcome because they don't realize that there's many other opportunities to have a experience there," he said. "So we're putting more of that information out."

FILE - The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, on Oct. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Mengshin Lin)
Local News
Maui's tourism industry faces challenges in balance and messaging
A. Kam Napier

"We're also encouraging visitors to buy local, to spend in the local markets, to seek out those small businesses to keep them supported because it's going to take a while for full recovery," Nahoopii told HPR.

HTA is currently mapping out the state’s tourism strategy for the rest of the year.   

"We know coming up in '25 or '26, there'll be somewhat of a global slowdown. So we want to ensure that we are positioned well, that the visitors will still be coming and supporting and spending, more importantly spending, in Hawaiʻi," Nahoopii said.

This story aired on The Conversation on March 6, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Tags
The Conversation Hawaiʻi Tourism AuthoritytourismMaui
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
